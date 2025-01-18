Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic posts after facing criticism over comments on Kiara Advani's Game Changer

Actor Urvashi Rautela has shared cryptic posts after facing criticism over her comments on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Urvashi's recent film Daaku Maharaaj released just two days after Kiara's Game Changer. (Also Read | Urvashi Rautela apologises to Saif Ali Khan for her ignorant remark about the knife attack: ‘I feel ashamed’) Urvashi Rautela posted cryptic notes on Instagram.

Urvashi's comments on Game Changer being a 'disaster'

Recently, speaking with Lehren TV, Urvashi was asked about her reaction to Daaku Maharaaj doing better than Game Changer. Urvashi had said, "Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I've worked with him before too in Indian 2. I think ye pura hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zaada hype tha (I think the entire game got changed because even that film obviously was much hyped)."

Urvashi on Daaku Maharaaj being a ‘blockbuster’

"But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai and meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit hogayi hai, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Kyun yeh tweets wagera horahi hai' (if Kiara Advani's Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, then it's not my mistake. I feel, 'Why these tweets are happening')." Several people tweeted that Kiara’s film was a flop but Urvashi's film became a hit.

Game Changer has earned over ₹120 crore so far nett in India. Daaku Maharaaj has collected more than ₹70 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Internet doesn't agree with Urvashi

A section of the internet criticised Urvashi for her "arrogance". A person said, "Peak delusion looks like this. It’s only begun and I’m loving how she’s losing it day after day." A comment read, "What arrogance! It will never be funny to me that all this talent and hard work talk is about Daaku Maharaj." "One hit film and she is behaving like this? Is she jealous?" asked another person.

Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared cryptic notes.

Urvashi shares cryptic posts

Following this, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared cryptic notes. She wrote, "Jealousy from a supreme disaster? Paid PR can't overshadow real talent and hard work." In another note, she said, "When failure breeds envy, even paid PR can't eclipse genuine success."

Urvashi deleted apology note for Saif

On the other hand, Urvashi also deleted the apology note that she shared on Instagram for actor Saif Ali Khan following her insensitive comments. Urvashi had recently faced criticism on social media for her comments on the stabbing incident involving Saif. Urvashi, while condemning the attack, showed off her diamond-studded jewellery.