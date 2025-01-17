Urvashi Rautela apologises to Saif Ali Khan for her ignorant remark about the knife attack: ‘I feel ashamed’

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently faced intense backlash on social media for her insensitive comments on the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan. While condemning the attack, Urvashi flaunted her diamond-studded jewellery, which many perceived as tone-deaf. In response to the widespread criticism, the actor has now issued an apology to Saif, stating that she was unaware of the true severity of his situation at the time of her comments. Also read: 'Iska dimaag museum mein rakho': Urvashi Rautela's absurd comments on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing has fans in a bind Saif Ali Khan is still in hospital after getting stabbed at his home in Mumbai on Thursday.

What did Urvashi say

In an interview with ANI, Urvashi was asked about the attack on Saif. While she expressed her concern for the actor, Urvashi faced flak for flaunting her diamond ring during the conversation.

Talking about Saif getting stabbed at his Mumbai house, Urvashi said, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Her comments caused a stir on social media with users coming forward to call her out. One of the comments read, "Urvashi just seems out of touch, seriously delusional kind." Another comment read, "So she just advertised to potential robbers that she has this really expensive watch." Another wrote, "Coming from Urvashi... it's kinda expected... something off with this girl." Another commented, "Delulu is the new solulu. I wanna be as ignorant and self-obsessed as her. Maybe my life would be easier that way. Ignorance is bliss for her."

Urvashi issues an apology note

On Friday, Urvashi took note of the backlash coming her way for her comments and posted an apology note on Instagram. She said she didn’t understand the seriousness of the issue before.

“Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through,” Urvashi wrote in the note.

She added, “Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength”.

Expressing “deep regret” for her behaviour, Urvashi assured Saif and his family that her "thoughts and prayers” are with them. ‘

“If there is any way I can be of help or support, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again, I am truly sorry, sir, for my earlier indifference. I promise to do better and to always prioritize compassion and understanding in the future,” she ended the note.

What we know about the attack on Saif Ali Khan

On Thursday morning, Saif was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one close to his spine and another on his neck. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The actor is now out of danger and is recovering. On Friday, the Mumbai police that no suspect had been detained in connection with the attack.