'Iska dimaag museum mein rakho': Urvashi Rautela's absurd comments on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing has fans in a bind

The unfortunate and thoroughly alarming incident that left Saif Ali Khan severely injured in the wee hours of Thursday morning has left the country shocked. Everybody is left wondering that if something of this sort could happen in a high security building in the upscale Bandra, what hope is there for the layman and the concept of being secure in their own homes? Urvashi Rautela's absurd comments on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing leaves fans in a bind(Photos: Instagram, X)

Now Urvashi Rautela is anything but the layman but her take on the situation is...well something only she could have come up with. Now for context, the actor starred in the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj which released earlier this month. The film has managed to cross the ₹105 crore mark, rather swiftly in a matter of days. Lots of credit to the very kinky Dabidi Dibidi track.

Now while that is of course great news for Urvashi, it takes a special kind of talent to draw a connection between this and what Saif endured. Not for Urvashi though. And for that the internet is giving her the spotlight she so truly deserves.

A clip of hers from a recent interview has been doing the rounds of the internet in which she can be seen redirecting a question about the robbery and Saif's health to how it would make someone like her "insecure" to step out in all her finery. The actor goes onto drop the " ₹105 crore" tag her film has attained adding how the diamond-studded rolex from her mother and the emerald ring watch from her father, are sadly gifts she'll have to think twice about flaunting, now that something of this sort has happened.

The internet is of course here for the after math of this morbid pop culture moment.

"Bhai iska dimaag museum main rakho", read a comment to which another replied, "N lock the museum 😭". Other comments rallied on reading, "Kim kardashian from Temu", "Coming from urvashi .. it's kinda expected .. something off with this chick", "A man almost died- look at my jewellery", "how self centered are you ?? urvashi ji - YES" and "too much porta potty!".

As for Saif, the actor is now out of danger and has been shifted from the Lilavati Hospital ICU to a special ward for observation, following his emergency surgery.

If not Urvashi, WE wish him a speedy recovery.