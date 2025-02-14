Internet reacts to Kanan Gill making 'parents sex' joke years before Ranveer Allahbadia: '2015 us were more chill'

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia recently found himself in the eye of a storm after his comments during his guest appearance on India's Got Latent. Now, the internet has dug up an old clip of comedian and YouTuber Kanan Gill making a similar comment in 2015. (Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia row: Pankaj Tripathi questions sensibility, says lack of censorship doesn’t mean one can say anything) Kanan Gill spoke on the same lines as Ranveer Allahbadia a few years ago.

When Kanan Gill made same joke as Ranveer Allahbadia

Taking to Instagram, cin_a_mates1, shared the brief clip. The video is reportedly from 2015, when Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb promoted their film, Welcome to Karachi, on Kanan's show. However, HT couldn't verify the same.

In the video, Kanan said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to stop it?" At this, both Jackky and Lauren started laughing. The video ended with Kanan saying, "You have to answer it, guys."

Ranveer Allahbadia cracked the same joke on India's Got Latent's latest episode, leading to widespread criticism and even police complaints alleging obscenity. Samay Raina, the show's host, deleted all episodes of the show from YouTube after the backlash.

What internet has to say about this

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Well 2015 us were more chill than 2025 us." "Internet was not cheap and those who had internet had better things to do than just waste your data on these things," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Audience were not so vanilla back then." Another person said, "Coz nobody knew this show in 2015 & Samay Raina’s show is quite popular amongst people in their teenage & 20s."

A fan said, "See, that’s what I feel… they are blowing things out of proportion… @ranveerallahbadia has already apologised… the episodes from that show have been deleted- what more is required?" A social media user said, "Now i want to know, who's the real og creator of this question !!!"

About Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

On Friday, Ranveer approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments. Ranveer made the comment on the YouTube show of the comic Samay Raina. In an apology video on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Ranveer admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny.