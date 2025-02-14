Police visit Ranveer Allahbadia's home in Mumbai, find it locked

As part of their probe into the controversial remarks made on the YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', teams of Mumbai and Assam Police on Friday visited the residence of podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia only to find it locked, PTI reported, citing a police official. Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia.(Instagram/RanveerAllahbadia )

Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, landed in a major controversy over his remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. At least two FIRs have been registered against Allahbadia and Raina — one in Assam and another in Mumbai.

"Teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia's flat in Versova this morning, but found it locked. Both the police teams then returned to Khar police station," an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia row: Parliament panel asks ministry to suggest amendments in laws

The official said that Allahbadia had been asked to remain present at the Khar police station here on Thursday in connection with the probe into his controversial comments, but after he failed to appear, the police issued a second summons, asking him to appear on Friday, according to PTI.

The official added that Ranveer Allahbadia had requested that the Khar police record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down.

Earlier today, Ranveer Allahbadia approached the Supreme Court seeking the consolidation of multiple first information reports (FIRs) filed against him.

FIR against Allahbadia and others



Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11 said the Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Allahbadia Raina, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India’s Got Latent.

“The Guwahati Crime Branch has registered the case under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, invoking Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000; Sections 4 and 7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952; and Sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Investigation is currently underway,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Samay Raina's Gujarat shows reportedly cancelled after India's Got Latent row

A team of Assam Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the matter. The team reached Mumbai’s Khar police station and met senior police officials.

The creators also face cases in Mumbai over the controversial ‘India’s Got Latent' episode.

The Maharashtra Cyber has so far summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with a case registered by it in this connection. They include those who participated in the show.

So far, at least seven people, including Apoorva Mukhija, aka the rebel kid, Ranveer Allahbadia’s manager, and actor and film personality Raghu Ram, have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police.

Ranveer Allahbadias's apology

Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgement while making the joke.

Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” Samay wrote.

(Inputs from PTI)