Ranveer Allahbadia row: Parliament panel asks ministry to suggest amendments in laws

Amid the raging controversy over vulgar remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia, a parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to submit a note by February 17 on the amendments required in existing laws to curb controversial content on the internet. Ranveer Allahbadia with Samay Raina on India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahabadia, one of the country's most famous YouTube celebrities, has been booked by the police in Assam and Mumbai for making crass remarks on Samay Raina's popular comedy show, India's Got Latent. Both Raina and Allahabadia have been summoned by the police for questioning.

The members of the Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology voiced concern over Allahbadia's comments and called for stringent measures to punish him, reported ANI. The panel also called for measures to prevent such incidents.

The committee's chairperson, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, and information and broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju attended the meeting.

The panel later sent a communication to Jaju under the subject "review of implementation of laws related to all forms of media", ANI reported, citing sources.

The panel asked the ministry to provide the note citing "the vulgar remarks of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in a YouTube short".

"With the examination of the subject "Review of Implementation of Laws related to all forms of Media", and in the light of a recent episode of controversy generated by the vulgar remarks of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in a YouTube short, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is requested to provide a brief note regarding the amendments required in all the laws (Act, Code, Guidelines, etc) related to media due to the emergence of new forms of technology and media platforms," the letter, accessed by ANI, reads.

Most members at the meeting were of the view that the existing laws should be amended to regulate content on social media and Over The Top (OTT) platforms. They said the extant laws should be used to take action against those airing controversial content like Allahbadia.

BJP's Anil Baluni, V D Sharma, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJD MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were among those who raised the issue.

Ranveer Allahabadia has apologised for the remarks. The Mumbai police have registered a case against him.

Samay Raina, who runs the controversial show, said on Wednesday that he had deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.

The Mumbai Police has asked Allahbadia to remain present at the Khar police station on Friday after he failed to appear in connection with the probe.

The city police as well as the Maharashtra Cyber Department have also asked Samay Raina to appear before them in the next five days.

Allahabadia didn't appear before the police, saying he was scared of the media, PTI reported, citing an official.

Samay Raina is currently in the US and has asked for time to appear before the authorities.

The Mumbai police asked him to record his statement before February 17.