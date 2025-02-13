Ranveer Allahbadia faces more trouble as Assam Police summons India’s Got Latent panellists

The controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent continues to escalate. According to news agency ANI, the Assam Police has issued fresh summons to Allahbadia and fellow YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also part of the panel. Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his jokes on India's Got Latent

Additionally, the police will summon the other three panellists—comedian and host Samay Raina, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, and comedian Jaspreet Singh—for questioning.

The move comes after a team of the Assam Police reached Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the matter. The team reached Mumbai’s Khar police station on Wednesday and met senior police officials, said a PTI report.

An FIR was filed by Guwahati Police on February 10 against these five YouTubers and content creators for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

The creators also face cases in Mumbai over the controversial ‘India’s Got Latent' episode. Apoorva Mukhija, aka the rebel kid, reached Khar police station on Wednesday to record her statement. So far, at least seven people, including Ranveer Allahbadia’s manager have recorded their statements with the Mumbai police, the PTI report said.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who is in the centre of the row that has snowballed into a huge controversy and a legal battle, has not yet appeared before the police. He, along with other creators, will record their statements in a day or two, the report said, quoting police.

What's the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy?

The row erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia made a crass remark at Samay Raina’s show, which did not sit well with netizens who called him out. The video of Allahbadia’s comment quickly went viral on social media, attracting heat from even politicians and other artists.

Allahbadia later posted a public apology, admitting to his lack of judgement while making the joke.

Samay Raina also deleted all the episodes of his show from his YouTube channel, which had garnered millions of views. Through his social media channels, Raina said that the recent events have been a bit too much for him to handle while ensuring that he will cooperate with investigative agencies.

“Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” he wrote.