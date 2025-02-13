Ranveer Allahbadia row: Mumbai Police records statement of 7 people

As the controversy around podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's derogatory remarks, the Mumbai police on Thursday recorded the statement of seven persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija. Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his jokes on India's Got Latent

Social media influencer Allahbadia is likely to appear before the city police in a day or two, PTI reported quoting the police official.

Maharashtra police on Tuesday issued notices to the social media influencer Makhija and others including 'guests' and 'judges' who had participated in the past episodes of "India's Got Latent."

The Cyber Department has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina, who hosts "India's Got Latent", asking them to join the probe into a case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the YouTube reality show.

So far, at least seven persons, including Makhija, other social media influencers and Allahbadia's manager, have appeared before the police and recorded their statements, an official said.

Meanwhile, a team of the Assam Police, which also filed a case against Allahbadia's remark, visited Mumbai to investigate a case in connection with the controversy, an official said.

The team visited Khar police station on Wednesday and also met senior police officials, he said.

The Guwahati Police on Monday registered a case against Allahbadia and four others.

The remaining persons, including Allahbadia, are likely to appear before the police on Thursday, he said.

The persons who are out of the station are also likely to appear before the police in a day or two, the official said.

What's the controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia

Allahbadia, a podcaster who has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, recently landed in a soup after a video of his controversial comments on parents and sex started making the rounds on social media.

His remarks soon led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

He tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

The issue has been raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who called for a law to regulate social media.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.