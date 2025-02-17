Farah Khan leaves fans in splits as she asks Sania Mirza's son to 'do a Udit ji on me’: ‘She needs her own comedy show’

Filmmaker Farah Khan and former tennis player Sania Mirza have been close friends for years. Recently, Sania appeared on Farah’s popular vlog channel when she visited her home with her sister and son. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Farah’s hilarious way of asking for a kiss from Sania’s son. Farah Khan hosts Sania Mirza and her son for lunch at her home.

Farah Khan's vlog

On Monday, Farah shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel titled Sania Mirza vs Farah Khan: Kisne Banaya Best Chicken 65? In the vlog, Farah instructed her cook to prepare Chicken 65, and later, she was seen making the dish with her BFF. After their lunch, Sania’s son, Izhaan, was seen playing football in the house.

Farah asks Sania's son for a kiss

However, he was interrupted by Farah, who took the ball from him, saying, “I was supposed to give you the ball to earn some brownie points from you.” When Izhaan tried to take the ball back, Farah quipped, “First, you’ll have to give a kiss, you know that. Come on, do a Udit ji on me,” leaving Sania in splits.

Internet reacts

The clip quickly surfaced on the internet, and Reddit couldn’t stop praising Farah’s humor. One comment read, “She needs to have her own comedy show.” Another wrote, “Hahaha, she is unhinged.” A fan commented, “I want her to make a universe of brainrot movies again.” Another added, “She is one of the funniest people I have ever known.”

All about the controversy

This comes after Udit Narayan faced backlash when a video of him kissing a female fan on the lips went viral on social media. The clip sparked debate online, with many calling it 'disgusting.' Reacting to the controversy, Udit Narayan told HT City, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.”

In the vlog, Sania also revealed that when Farah Khan first met Izhaan, she gave him ₹10 as a signing amount and said, “I'll launch you in Bollywood.” Farah even gifted Izhaan a foosball table and Sania a travel bag during the visit. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah recently choreographed a song in Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film Loveyapa. She choreographed the romantic number Rehna Kol, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zahrah S Khan.