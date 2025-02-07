Farah Khan thought husband Shirish Kunder was gay when she first met him: 'I used to hate him'

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan and filmmaker Shirish Kunder have been married for over 20 years now. The two have also worked and collaborated on many films. Yet, Farah says that his first impression of her was a rather unusual one that led her to hate him for a long time. (Also read: Farah Khan shares romantic birthday post for husband Shirish Kunder, says she's 'never letting him go') Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder tied the knot in 2004.

Farah Khan on Shirish Kunder

While appearing on Archana Puran Singh's YouTube channel recently, Farah was asked about her equation with Shirish and how their romance began. In her typical no-filter style, Farah responded, "I used to hate him. For six months, I thought he was gay.” When Archana asked if she still hated Shirish, Farah replied, “No. Now, I am used to him. It’s been 20 years now. Earlier, he used to get angry. And when he did, it was very annoying because he would just keep quiet and torture you by not talking.”

Farah and Shirish met in the early 2000s. He edited her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. The couple has three children—one son and two daughters—born in 2008.

Farah Khan's career

Farah began her film career as a dancer in Saroj Khan's troupe before turning choreographer with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992. In 2004, she turned film director with Main Hoon Na, following which she reduced her choreography gigs. In recent years, she has appeared as a judge or host on several TV reality shows, including Indian Idol, Bigg Boss, Dance India Dance, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She currently hosts Celebrity Masterchef, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Shirish, an electronics engineer, began as an editor on Main Hoon Na before turning to direction with Jaan-E-Mann. He has since directed Joker and Mrs Serial Killer.