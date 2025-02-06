Farah Khan plants a flurry of kisses on Abhishek Bachchan's cheek in her special birthday wish to him. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 on Wednesday, and his friends from the industry wished the actor on his special day. Director Farah Khan, who worked with the actor in Happy New Year, took to Instagram to post a cute video in which she showered kisses on him for a special birthday wish. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai has the cutest birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan, fans say ‘ab kahan gae divorce kehne waale’) Farah Khan wished Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday.

Farah wishes Abhishek

In the video, which seems to have been shot at the birthday party, Farah was seen holding Abhishek close to give him a tight hug. She then proceeded to shower a flurry of kisses on his cheek, and then walked away. Abhishek smiled and then held his cheek with his palm at the very end of the video to give a hilarious reaction.

In the caption, Farah wrote: “This n Much more Love to my boy @bachchan on his birthday today!! ❤️❤️❤️ p.s. - he pretends he doesn’t like me doing this but actually he loves it!! 😜”

Amitabh's post

Meanwhile, dad Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share a note on the occasion of Abhishek's birthday. “For all the Ef and well wishers that have wished Abhishek for his Birthday .. may I take this Blog as a gratitude missive from me and him .. the numbers are large to respond individually, hence my gratitude to all .. love and care ..❤️” He had also posted a picture from the day Abhishek was born, in which Amitabh was seen taking a look at his baby boy inside the hospital premises.

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. In the film, the actor played a cancer patient. The film revolves around the real-life story of Arjun Sen, a marketing professional based in the US, who is diagnosed with cancer. Even after going through countless surgeries, Arjun survives the ordeal and lives to tell the tale. It is now available to watch on Prime Video India.