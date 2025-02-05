Aishwarya Rai has the cutest birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan, fans say ‘ab kahan gae divorce kehne waale’

Amid divorce rumours about actor-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, she wished him a happy birthday on social media. Aishwarya took to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, to wish Abhishek on his 49th birthday, sharing a rare childhood picture of the actor. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai dispels divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan; attends party with him, clicks selfies. See pics) Abhishek Bachchan received a birthday wish from wife Aishwarya Rai.

Aishwarya's birthday post for Abhishek

In the picture, a young Abhishek was seen riding a tricycle, looking directly at the camera. In the caption, he wrote: “✨Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love and light God Bless🧿🌼🌈✨”

Fan comments

Fans went to the comments section of the post to say that the naysayers were wrong that the two were headed towards divorce. A fan commented, “Aren’t you the most gracious and merciful queen 🫂♥️ we love you Aishwarya 🥰” Another said, “lo ab kahan gye divorce kehne wale (Where are those people who were talking about divorce?)” A comment read, “Regardless of what’s happening in her life, this lady of elegance and class never fails to keep up with her generosity.”

There were also rumours about a feud between Aishwarya Rai and the Bachchan family, which began in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding. It started when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan arrived separately at the venue.

The rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli, made an appearance together.

The rumours gathered momentum after Abhishek or his family didn't wish Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on November 16, 2011.

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk.