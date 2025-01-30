Shoojit Sircar was ‘disoriented’ after Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want To Talk's box office failure: ‘It disturbs you’

Shoojit Sircar’s Abhishek Bachchan-starrer I Want To Talk opened to a positive response from both the audience and critics. However, despite this, the film failed to perform at the box office. In an interview with NDTV, the filmmaker revealed that he was disturbed by its box office collection. Shoojit Sircar reflects on I Want To Talk's box office failure.

Shoojit on I Want To Talk's box office failure

When asked if the film’s box office performance affected him, Shoojit Sircar said, “I want to make films as long as I can make them on my terms and with the vision I have. And sometimes, it disturbs you. I was completely disoriented because I did not know what exactly did or did not work in terms of audiences going to the theatre. But now, the film is also on OTT, and I see a lot of people reacting to it. It is very difficult for me to explain. But yes, box office collection disturbs you.”

The filmmaker also added that he didn't feel his film was in niche category and said, “I Want To Talk as a niche film or not — I would say that being a niche film has many layers. This film is based in the US, so there are a lot of languages spoken. The title of the film is in English. A lot of film lovers are exposed to international content. What do you call the subjects that they watch? So, if you look at it from that perspective, I never thought my film was in that niche category.”

He further shared that Amitabh Bachchan also appreciated the film and was happy with how it turned out.

About I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk is a drama film helmed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Ritesh Shah, and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. The film is based on the true story of Arjun Sen (played by Abhishek Bachchan), a cancer survivor facing life-altering surgery while navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood. Principal photography took place in California. The film, which also stars Ahilya Bamroo and Johnny Lever, collected only ₹2.3 crore worldwide at the box office despite critical acclaim. It is now available to watch on Prime Video India.