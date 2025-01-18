I Want To Talk OTT premiere: Here's where you can stream Abhishek Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar's film now

Where is it streaming?

The official Instagram handle of Prime Video India announced at Saturday midnight that I Want To Talk is now streaming on the platform. It shared a poster of the film, featuring Abhishek, who plays cancer patient Arjun in the film, sitting on a log next to his daughter Reya, essayed by Ahliya Bamroo in the movie. The caption stated, “Here's to a much needed story that finds its voice in Arjun. #IWantToTalkOnPrime, watch now.”

About I Want To Talk

The film revolves around the real-life story of Arjun Sen, a marketing professional based in the US, who is diagnosed with cancer. Even after going through countless surgeries, Arjun survives the ordeal and lives to tell the tale. The film also focuses on his relationship with daughter Reya, whom he's co-parenting with his ex-wife. The film also stars Johnny Lever as Abhishek's caretaker.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar's Rising Sun Films and Kumar Thakur and Karan Wadhwa's Kino Works, I Want To Talk is written by Ritesh Shah. Ritesh and Shoojit previously collaborated on Anirudda Roy Chowdhury's 2016 hit courtroom drama Pink, in which Shoojit served as the Creative Director and Ritesh wrote the screenplay. They followed it up with another collaboration in the 2021 historical Sardar Udham, which released directly on Prime Video India.

While I Want To Talk marks Shoojit's maiden collaboration with Abhishek, he has worked extensively with his father Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, and his directorials Piku (2016) and Gulabo Sitabo (2020), which also dropped directly on Prime Video India. Shoojit's first directorial Shoebite, which remains unreleased, also starred Amitabh in the lead.