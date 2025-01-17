Abhishek Bachchan reveals if he's in the ‘interval or climax’ of his career: ‘I've been at this for 25 years’

It has been 25 years since Abhishek Bachchan debuted on-screen with the 2000 JP Dutta film Refugee, which was also Kareena Kapoor’s debut. Talking to CNBC, the actor revealed if he was at the ‘interval or climax’ of his career and what he hoped for from the future. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan addresses comparison with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai: ‘My wife is my wife’) Abhishek Bachchan debuted in 2000 with the JP Dutta-directorial Refugee.

Abhishek Bachchan reflects on his career

When Abhishek was asked if he would define this stage of his career as the ‘interval or climax’, he replied, “Right now, I think interval would be right. I mean, I’ve been at this for 25 years. I’m no spring chicken. But I do feel that a new phase is about to start. 2025. It’s a good number, as in a halfway kind of thing.”

The actor then spoke about his relationship with God, revealing that he was more spiritual than religious. He also spoke about how his family came above all for him and said, “I am what I am today because of my family. I do what I do for my family, past, present and future. Their opinion matters the most to me. I’m immensely proud of my name, which was given to me by my grandfather. But I’m prouder of the surname he bestowed and blessed us with. I will work and do whatever I have to ensure the continuance of the love that we get because of my grandfather. I hope that my daughter (Aaradhya) and subsequent generations can respect that and have the same belief system.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s career

While Refugee earned Abhishek a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, the film didn’t do well at the box office due to stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. His career perked up after he starred in Mani Ratnam’s 2004 film Yuva and played a gangster. Last seen in the 2024 film I Want to Talk, he will soon star in Housefull 5 and Be Happy.