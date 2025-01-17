Abhishek Bachchan addresses comparison with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai: ‘My wife is my wife’

Abhishek Bachchan has been working in the entertainment industry for 25 years now. Being the son of a superstar, the actor has often faced comparisons with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and sometimes even with his wife. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, the actor shared his views on being compared to his family. Abhishek Bachchan on being compared to his family.

When asked if being attached to his family’s success, achievements, and glory affects him, Abhishek replied, “It’s never going to get easy. But after 25 years of being asked the same question, I have become immune to it. If you are comparing me to my father, you are comparing me to the best. If you are comparing me to the best, somewhere I believe that maybe I am worthy of being considered among these great names. I look at it like that. My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them and their achievements and what they continue to do.”

He further heaped praise on Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication towards his work and said, “I mean, we are sitting here in a wonderful AC room in Mumbai, doing this interview, having a nice cup of coffee, and that 82-year-old is shooting for KBC from 7 in the morning. He’s leading by example. I want to be like that. When I go to bed at night, all I think is that when I am 82, I want my daughter to be able to say that about me, that, ‘Hey, my dad’s 82 and he’s still at it.’”

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movies

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Verma. Apart from this, he also has Remo D'Souza’s Be Happy in the pipeline, which follows the journey of Shiv Rastogi, a father determined to support his daughter's dream of performing on a major dance reality show. The film is scheduled to release this year.