Abhishek Bachchan makes a brief appearance as Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside Jalsa, watches father from balcony

Continuing his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition, Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his residence, Jalsa, to meet with fans who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor. However, on Sunday, his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan decided to make an appearance too. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan smiles as she attends wedding reception with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan. See pics) Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside Jalsa.

Amitabh meets his fans

In a clip shared on Instagram, Amitabh was seen standing near the gate of his residence as fans gathered around him. He folded his hands, smiled and waved at the sea of fans. For the meet, Amitabh wore a white kurta-pyjama and a pink and black jacket. He also wore a headgear.

Abhishek greets fans too

As the camera panned towards the balcony of the house, Abhishek was seen standing there looking at Amitabh. He smiled and also waved at the crowd. As Amitabh met his fans and turned around to go back inside the house, Abhishek was seen still standing and looking at his father.

What Amitabh said about Sunday meet

After meeting his fans, Amitabh shared a brief note on his blog on Sunday night. He wrote, "But the Sunday meet at the gate was as always awesome .. the numbers increase I think and the love even more .. I am so blessed." Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh's residence to get a glimpse of the actor. Since the past over 40 years, the actor has been making sure to meet them.

Earlier, in his blog, he shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers. He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

About Amitabh's recent films

Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. Before that he starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

About Abhishek's films

Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk. The film released in theatres on November 22 last year. Abhishek will next star in Housefull 5, along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Shreyas Talpade. The comedy film helmed by Tarun Mansukhani will also star Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma and Nikitin Dheer. Housefull 5 is scheduled to be released on June 6 this year.