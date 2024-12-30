Menu Explore
Jaya Bachchan smiles as she attends wedding reception with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek. Aishwarya Rai not spotted in pics

ByDevansh Sharma
Dec 30, 2024 11:40 AM IST

The three Bachchans – Amitabh, Jaya, and Abhishek – attended the wedding reception of longtime associate's son in Mumbai.

The Bachchans assembled on Sunday evening to attend the wedding reception of a close associate. Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, and their son Abhishek Bachchan were seen attending the wedding reception of the son of Rajesh Yadav, the Managing Director of AB Corp, the production house owned by the Bachchans. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan is a ‘huge fan’ of Allu Arjun but says ‘don't compare me to him’)

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding reception.
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at the wedding reception.

Bachchans attend wedding reception

On Monday morning, a paparazzo Instagram handle shared pictures of the three Bachchans in their traditional best as they attended the wedding reception. While Amitabh looked sharp in a black sherwani over a satin black kurta pyjama, Abhishek chose a white kurta-pyjama with embellishments for the occasion. Jaya was also spotted smiling, looking elegant in a pink and orange shaded saree. The Bachchans smiled for the camera, posing with Rajesh, his wife, his son Rikin Yadav, and his new daughter-in-law Surabhi.

“OMG Jaya ji is smiling (laughter with tears emoji),” pointed out an Instagram user in the comment section, referring to the veteran actor-turned-MLA's constant scuffle with the paparazzi at events. “Where is Aishwarya rai,” asked another user, wondering about the whereabouts of Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai. Last week, the actor left Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for a Christmas and New Year's vacation.

The Bachchans – Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Amitabh – also recently got together to cheer for Aaradhya during her stage performance at an annual event of her school.

Bacchans on the work front

On the work front, Amitabh will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84. Abhishek will star in Remo D'Souza's dance film Be Happy, Tarun Mansukhani's ensemble comedy Housefull 5, and as the chief antagonist in Siddharth Anand's crime thriller King. Meanwhile, Jaya is currently filming Vikas Bahl's romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

