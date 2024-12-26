Amitabh Bachchan is a ‘huge fan’ of Allu Arjun but says ‘don't compare me to him’

Amitabh Bachchan admitted on a recent episode of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati that he was a ‘fan’ of Allu Arjun. However, he said he would not like to be compared to him. Here’s what he said on season 16 of the game show when a fan stated that she was both the actors’ fan. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says he gifts jasmine flowers to wife Jaya Bachchan: ‘Jaya ji ko gajra bahut pasand hai’) Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Amitabh Bachchan on Allu Arjun

A homemaker from Kolkata, Rajni Barniwal, was asked about her fondness for Arjun by Amitabh, to which she responded, “Sir, I am a fan of both Allu Arjun and you.” When the host laughed and told her naming him too ‘won’t make a difference now’ she insisted that she liked them both.

Then Amitabh said, “Allu Arjun is an incredibly talented artist, and the recognition he has received is well-deserved. I’m also a huge fan of his. Recently, his movie was released (Pushpa 2: The Rule), and if you haven’t seen it yet, you should watch it. But don’t compare me to him."

But the fan insisted that they were similar in their ‘entrances, styles’ and comedy scenes. She added, “When you perform comedy scenes, both of you bite your collar and blink your eyes.”

When the host asked her when he did that, Rajni reminded him he did it in Amar Akbar Anthony, adding, “There’s another similarity between you two – both of your voices have a certain richness. Meeting you has fulfilled my dream; now I just need to meet Allu Arjun.”

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Kalki 2898 AD star had praised Arjun on KBC. Talking about the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, he said, “Isn't it a lovely film? His acting was brilliant. For the first time in my life, I witnessed something such as a slipper coming off, going viral. It came off while dancing,” referring to the actor’s hook step in Srivalli.

Recently while promoting Pushpa 2, Arjun said that Amitabh was the Bollywood actor who inspired him the most. He said, “Amitabh ji inspires me the most. I like Amitabh Bachchan the most because we have grown up watching his films. He had a great influence on us as we grew up. So if I have to say it in one word, I would say that I am a big fan of Amitabh ji.”

Amitabh reacted to the video and wrote, “#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success.”