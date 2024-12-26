Arjun Kapoor alerts fans about online scam in his name: ‘I would never ask anyone to share personal details’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has issued a warning to his fans about a recent online scam. Taking to social media, Arjun revealed that someone has been impersonating his manager, attempting to deceive his followers. The actor urged his fans to be cautious and not fall prey to the scam. Also read: Malaika Arora finally reacts to ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's ‘I am single’ remark: ‘It is time to move on’ Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again.

Arjun’s alert to fans

Arjun took to Instagram Stories to alert his fans about the ongoing scam, saying he would never urge anyone to share personal details.

"It's come to my attention that a random account is reaching out to people claiming to be my manager and offering opportunities to connect with me. Please know that these messages are not legitimate, and I have no association with them,” he wrote in the note.

Arjun Kapoor's Insta story.

The actor asked the users to report the scam immediately. Arjun added, “I would never anyone to click on links or share personal details Through such means. Please don't fall for these scams-stay safe and alert. If you come across such messages. Kindly report the account immediately. Have a safe and merry Christmas."

Earlier, the actor had used his Instagram to extend good wishes to the team of Baby John. He shared the poster of Varun Dhawan starrer, writing, “Wishing the entire team massive success”.

On the work front

Recently, Arjun explored the darker realm through the character of Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in Singham Again. His role was dubbed as a modern-day Ravana from the Ramayana, pitted against Ajay Devgn, whose portrayal is presented as Lord Rama. Singham Again is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and brings back the iconic supercop Bajirao Singham (played by Ajay Devgn). The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, reprising their roles of Veer Sooryavanshi and Simmba, the other two protagonists of the cop universe. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. It was released on November 1, and worked well at the box office.

Arjun had penned a heartfelt note, thanking Rohit for making every moment on set unforgettable.