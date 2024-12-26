Malaika Arora finally reacts to ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's ‘I am single’ remark: ‘It is time to move on’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways this year after being together for several years. While Arjun admitted to being single at a promotional event for his film, Malaika had been tight-lipped about her breakup with the actor. Now, in an interview with Etimes, Malaika has reacted to the Singham Again actor's statement. Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor's 'I am single' remark.

Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor's 'I am single' statement

Malaika Arora called Arjun Kapoor's viral 'I am single' statement his prerogative and said, "I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons. I think it is time for all of us to move on from whatever transpired in the year that went by. I am ready for the New Year and a new start in my life.”

When Arjun Kapoor confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora

Earlier, during the promotions of his film, Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor told the paparazzi, "Nahin, ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax)." With this statement, the actor put an end to his breakup rumours with Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018. However, they did not talk much about their relationship in public. They regularly shared romantic pictures from their vacations. Even after their breakup, when Malaika Arora's father passed away, Arjun Kapoor was there to support the actor during the difficult time. Talking about the same, Arjun Kapoor told Raj Shamani in a recent interview, "In life, without going into one instance, I'd like to say when what happened with Khushi, Janhvi, there is an instinct and impulse. In this case, also, there is an instinct and impulse. If I formed an emotional bond with somebody, I'd always lie to believe that I'd be there regardless of the good and the bad...I'm not somebody who is doing this for all and sundry. If I feel an emotion with someone, it will be there for life."