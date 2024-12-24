Malaika Arora talks about the importance of having one's own identity in a marriage

Malaika Arora, who has been through the experience of marriage and divorce with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, has some valuable advice to share with married women and those planning to tie the knot. In a new interview, she said it is important for women to hold onto one's individual identity even after marriage. Also read: Arjun Kapoor calls it an ‘impulse’ to be there for ex-GF Malaika Arora after her dad’s death: I'll be there regardless… Malaika Arora recently broke-up with actor Arjun Kapoor. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora expresses her views

In an interview with Curly Tales, Malaika shared that it is crucial for women to maintain their financial independence by keeping their finances separate from their partner's after marriage.

“Independent rakho baba (Be independent). Jo tera hai voh tera hai, jo mera hai voh mera hai (What is yours is yours, and what is mine is mine). I mean, when you get married or you’re with someone, you try to infuse… you know, try to fuse a situation where you want to make everything one. But I feel it’s very important to have your own identity,” she said.

Malaika added, “It’s good that you’re doing things together but that doesn’t mean you kind of give up your entire identity and take on someone else’s. As it is you’re taking on somebody else’s last name, right? So I think the least you can do is hang on to your own bank account."

Spotlight on Malaika Arora’s personal life

Malaika Arora's personal life has consistently been under the spotlight, with her marriage to Arbaaz Khan and her subsequent relationship with Arjun Kapoor being constantly under the scanner.

Arbaaz and Malaika were married for about two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016. It is only recently that it was made clear that they have parted ways after dating for several years. Meanwhile, Arbaaz got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023.