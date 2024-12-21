Arjun Kapoor calls it an ‘impulse’ to be there for ex-GF Malaika Arora after her dad’s death: I'll be there regardless…

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his personal life, relationships and decision to be there for ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora after her father Anil Mehta's death. Speaking on Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Arjun said it's better to go public with one's relationships; otherwise, people will present it in a way which makes it look cheap. Calling himself a private person, he shared that Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan forced him to come on social media after 2 States. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor escorts ex-gf Malaika Arora to car after she exits her dad's house) Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted outside her father, Anil Mehta's house.

Arjun opens up on being there for Malaika after her dad's death

Arjun said, "In life, without going into one instance, I'd like to say when what happened with Khushi, Janhvi, there is an instinct and impulse. In this case also, there is an instinct and impulse. If I formed an emotional bond with somebody, I'd always lie to believe that I'll be there regardless in the good and the bad...I'm not somebody who is doing this for all and sundry. If I feel an emotion with someone, it will be there for life." Malaika Arora's father, Anil, died in September.

Arjun talks about his 'fear of loss'

When asked the one reason Arjun feels his relationships don't work out because of him, he instantly replied, “I think I have a fear of loss. It's not commitment phobia, there is a difference. I always feel my mom left me, my father made a choice...So there’s a fear of loss that exists. There’s a feeling that eventually (everyone will leave). I'm trying to work on it. When anything happens, I feel this will end too. Ek subconscious cheze hai jo bhaari padhti hai mujhe (It's a subconscious thing that costs me). I, may be, could have wonderful relationships with certain girls, but I didn't give it a shot because I didn't want to let them in. I thought what is she point, she will leave.”

About Arjun and Malaika

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The couple, however, never opened up much about their relationship. They did regularly posted romantic pictures from their vacations and wished each other on birthdays.

In October this year, Arjun broke his silence on his relationship status with Malaika. At a Mumbai event, Arjun spoke to a crowd, and they screamed Malaika's name repeatedly. Arjun had said, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."