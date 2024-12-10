Arjun Kapoor says ‘last five years have been difficult for me’: I've believed that there is love out there

Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about how he believes that there is "love out there for" him. In an interview with Masala.com, Arjun revealed that the last five years were difficult for him. He also spoke about his films and that he "waited for a long time patiently and respectfully" to be loved as well as appreciated. (Also Read | Arjun Kapoor says he became ‘negative, bitter’ while watching films of other actors: ‘Will I be able to?’) Arjun Kapoor spoke about his films and the last few years of his life.

Arjun opens up about wanting to feel validated

Arjun has spoken about positivity and genuine love. He said, “I have waited for a long time patiently and respectfully to be loved and appreciated. I think my debut was met with so much love, somewhere, I just wanted to rekindle that feeling. I’m just taking it one day at a time. Whether it’s in interviews or just regular people who call me by the character’s name; you want to feel validated. So I’m really enjoying this phase. There is a positivity, an energy, an excitement, and genuine love. You still have to work hard on the next opportunities and pick the opportunities responsibly."

Arjun shares last few years were difficult for him

The actor also opened up about people wanting to cheer for him. "I have also believed that there is love out there for me. There are people who want to cheer for me and want to support me. I’m talking about the paying audience at this point, along with the industry and the media. Perhaps, the surge of goodwill and excitement comes from ‘good prevailing over evil’ in that sense. Eventually, there are enough good people, and there’s enough goodness in this world where they are backing you. The last couple of years or even the last five years have been difficult for me," he added.

About Arjun's films so far

Arjun made his debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. Since then, he starred in Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Half Girlfriend, Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He was also part of Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police, Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey.

Arjun is currently basking in the success of his film Singham Again in which he essayed the role of antagonist Danger Lanka. Singham Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.