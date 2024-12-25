Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 21: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film beats competition, crosses 1100 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 25, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 21: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule released on December 5.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 21: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is doing well at the box office even in its third week. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the 1110 crore net mark in India alone. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 box office collection day 20: Allu Arjun questioned over stampede case even as film continues impressive run)

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 21: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Peelings from the film.(Instagram)
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 21: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Peelings from the film.(Instagram)

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The website reports that the sequel to 2021 Pushpa: The Rise collected around 20.7 crore net on its third Wednesday, taking the film’s total to 1110.8 crore net approximately.

Pushpa 2: The Rule made 10.65 crore during its premiere on December 4, collecting 164.25 crore net on its opening day. It made 725.8 crore net in its first week and 264.8 crore net in its second. On its third Friday, the film brought in 14.3 crore, minting 24.75 and 32.95 crore over the weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, the film brought in 13 crore and 14.5 crore net.

Hindi film Baby John, Malayalam film Barroz and Kannada film Max were released in theatres on Christmas, but Pushpa 2: The Rule managed to beat them even in its third week.

Day 0 + 1 10.65 crore + 164.25 crore net
Week 1 725.8 crore net
Week 2 264.8 crore net

Pushpa 2 team donates 2 crore to stampede victim’s family

On Wednesday, Allu Aravind announced to the press that the team of Pushpa 2 has donated 2 crore to the stampede victim’s family. He said, “To support the family and the boy after he's released from the hospital, for his future, we have put together an amount of 2 crore. 1 crore has been given by Allu Arjun, 50 lakh are given by Mythri Movie Makers and 50 lakh given by our director Sukumar. We've handed the amount to Telangana FDC Chairman (Dil) Raju because we've been advised not to hand it over directly.”

Arjun faces legal consequences for attending the premiere of his film at Sandhya Theatre. His visit resulted in a stampede-like situation, resulting in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition.

The police arrested Arjun on December 13 in connection with the case, and he was released the next day after being granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy claimed that Arjun was informed of the woman’s death when he was watching the film, but the actor claimed he only found out about it the next day.

