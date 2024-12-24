Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 20: Allu Arjun questioned over stampede case even as film inches towards 1100 cr

BySantanu Das
Dec 24, 2024 10:27 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 20: On Tuesday, Allu Arjun appeared before the Hyderabad police for questioning in connection with the stampede.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 20: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a smooth run at the box office even in its 3rd week. Despite fresh allegations on the actor in link to the Sandhya Theatre tragedy which occurred on December 4, the film refuses to slow down. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 has crossed 1080 crore at the box office in India. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home covered with white sheets post vandalisation incident. Watch)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 20: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 20: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2 box office update

The report adds that Pushpa 2 has so far collected 1089.51 crore at the Indian box office after 20 days of release. The film released in theatres nationwide on December 5. The single day collection of the film on its third Tuesday stands at 14.25 crore as per early estimates.

Pushpa 2 registered a staggering 725.8 crore at the box office at the end of its first week. Its second week collections stood at 264.8 crore. The film also performs well worldwide, with team Pushpa claiming it crossed the 1500 crore mark worldwide.

More details

A few days ago, Arjun’s house was vandalised over the stampede incident at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The protesters demanded that he take care of the victim’s family. The residence of the actor has now been covered in white sheets and long white curtains from the front. Pushpa 2 producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, had donated 50 lakh cheque to the victim woman's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

The actor appeared before the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday as part of the summon he was issued regarding the case. The actor was summoned to the Chikkadpally Police Station today and asked to 'cooperate' with the investigation.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On