Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home covered with white sheets post vandalisation incident. Watch

The controversy surrounding the Pushpa 2 stampede case took a scary turn on Sunday when lead actor Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad was vandalised by a bunch of protestors. On Tuesday, it was reported that the residence of the actor was covered in white sheets and long white curtains from the front. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house vandalised by protesters over Pushpa 2 stampede case) Allu Arjun addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_21_2024_000403B)(PTI)

Allu Arjun residence covered

In a new video post shared by ANI on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Pushpa 2 actor's residence was seen covered with huge white sheets. Additional police force were also seen in the area, in a move to avoid any more such incidents.

On Sunday, visuals from outside the actor's residence emerged where protesters could be seen holding placards, pelting the house in Jubilee Hills with stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots and demanding the actor take care of the victim's family from the Pushpa 2 stampede incident.

More details

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His visit caused a stampede-like situation resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition.

Allu Arjun appeared before the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday as part of the summon he was issued regarding the case. The actor was summoned to the Chikkadpally Police Station today and asked to 'cooperate' with the investigation. The actor reached the station accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and lawyers a little after 11 AM and the questioning was held till 2.45 PM. A police team led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav questioned the actor, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, donated ₹50 lakh cheque to the victim woman's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.