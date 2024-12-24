Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home covered with white sheets post vandalisation incident. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 24, 2024 09:22 PM IST

On Sunday, Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house was vandalised by protesters over allegations on the Pushpa 2 stampede case. 

The controversy surrounding the Pushpa 2 stampede case took a scary turn on Sunday when lead actor Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad was vandalised by a bunch of protestors. On Tuesday, it was reported that the residence of the actor was covered in white sheets and long white curtains from the front. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house vandalised by protesters over Pushpa 2 stampede case)

Allu Arjun addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_21_2024_000403B)(PTI)
Allu Arjun addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_21_2024_000403B)(PTI)

Allu Arjun residence covered

In a new video post shared by ANI on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Pushpa 2 actor's residence was seen covered with huge white sheets. Additional police force were also seen in the area, in a move to avoid any more such incidents.

On Sunday, visuals from outside the actor's residence emerged where protesters could be seen holding placards, pelting the house in Jubilee Hills with stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots and demanding the actor take care of the victim's family from the Pushpa 2 stampede incident.

More details

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His visit caused a stampede-like situation resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition.

Allu Arjun appeared before the Hyderabad Police on Tuesday as part of the summon he was issued regarding the case. The actor was summoned to the Chikkadpally Police Station today and asked to 'cooperate' with the investigation. The actor reached the station accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and lawyers a little after 11 AM and the questioning was held till 2.45 PM. A police team led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav questioned the actor, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, donated 50 lakh cheque to the victim woman's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On