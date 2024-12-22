Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house vandalised by protesters demanding money for Pushpa 2 stampede victim's family

Tensions reached new heights on Sunday evening when protesters outside Allu Arjun’s home in Hyderabad vandalised it. In visuals shared by Big TV, the protesters can be seen holding placards, pelting the house in Jubilee Hills with stones and tomatoes, breaking flower pots and demanding the actor take care of the victim's family. (Also Read: Telangana police insist they informed Allu Arjun about fan death at Pushpa 2 premiere: ‘He wanted to complete the film’) Allu Arjun's house was vandalised by protesters on Sunday.(PTI/X)

Protesters vandalise Allu Arjun’s home

The TV channel reports that the protesters claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students) and that Arjun should pay the victim’s family at least ₹1 crore, given that Pushpa 2: The Rule made good money at the box office.

One protester told the channel, “We demand that Allu Arjun take care of the late Revathi’s family. Why did so many film personalities visit him when he came out of jail after being there for 6 months, but none of them cared when a woman died. This is the time for them to stand behind Revathi’s family and be there for Sri Teja. We will not let you go anywhere if these demands aren’t met.”

It is unknown if the actor was home during the attack. His staff took his children, Arha and Ayaan, to their maternal uncle's home. Police arrived at the scene, and eight arrests were made, according to Live Hindustan.

Trade analyst Manobala and Ind Today also claimed that Arjun's effigy was burnt by protesters, further information is awaited.

The Pushpa 2 stampede incident

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His visit caused a stampede-like situation resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition. The actor was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on December 14 after the HC granted him interim bail.

The actor was visited by numerous film personalities like Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya and others after his release from jail. However, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has levelled fresh allegations against the actor that he was informed about the woman’s death when he was in the theatre. The Telangana police also backed this version of events but the actor insists he knew of the incident only on the next day.