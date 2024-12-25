Amitabh Bachchan says he gifts jasmine flowers to wife Jaya Bachchan: ‘Jaya ji ko gajra bahut pasand hai’

Amitabh's candid responses

On the hot seat, Priyanka had several witty and candid questions to Amitabh Bachchan, starting with, "Aapka ghar itna bada hai, agar remote kho jaye toh kaise dhoondhte hain (You have such a big house. How do you find it when the TV remote gets lost)?" The actor replied, “Seedha set-top box ke paas jaake usse control karte hain (We go directly to the set-top box)!"

Priyanka then asked, “Sir, middle-class families mein jab remote kho jata hai, toh ghar mein ladai ho jaati hai. Kya aapke ghar mein bhi aisa hota hai (If the remote gets lost in a middle-class family, then everyone starts fighting with each other. Does the same happen at your house)?” Amitabh responded, “Nahi, Devi ji, humare ghar mein aisa nahi hota. Do takiye hote hain sofa par, remote unmein chhup jata hai. Bas wahi dhoondhna padta hai (No, not at our house. There are two cushions on the sofa, and the remote is mostly found somewhere between them)!”

What Jaya Bachchan asks him to bring home

Priyanka also asked, “Jab main office se ghar jaati hoon, toh mummy bolti hain dhaniya ya kuch aur le aana. Kya Jaya ma’am aapko bhi kuch laane ke liye kehti hain (When I return from work, my mother asks me to get some vegetable from the market. Does Jaya Bachchan also do the same)?” Amitabh Bachchan says: “Bilkul kehti hain. Keh deti hain, ‘Apne Aap ko le aana ghar (Yes! She says to bring myself home)!’”

Priyanka moves on the last question, “Sir, kabhi ATM jaake cash nikala hai aur apna balance check kiya hai (Have you ever taken out cash from the ATM and checked the account balance)? Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Na toh hum apne paas cash rakhte hai, na kabhi ATM gaye hai, kyunki hamein samajh nahi aata ke kartein kaise hai. Lekin Jaya ji ke paas hota hai. Main unse paise maangta hoon (I neither keep cash nor visit an ATM because I never understood how to use an ATM! But Jaya keeps cash. I ask her for money)."

He then added: "Jaya Ji ko gajra bahut pasand hai, toh raaste mein jab chhote bacche haar bechne aate hain, toh main unse kharidta hoon aur woh haar kabhi Jaya Ji ko deta hoon ya kabhi gaadi mein rakh leta hoon, kyunki unki mehek acchi lagti hai (Jaya loves jasmine flowers so I often buy some jasmine garlands from the road and either give it to her or keep it in my car because it has a beautiful fragrance, which I like).”

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 and have been married for 51 years now. They have two children – Abhishek Bachchan, who is also a Bollywood actor, and Shweta Bachchan.