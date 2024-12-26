Pushpa 2 The Rule song Dammunte Pattukora, in which Allu Arjun taunts police, removed from YouTube amid stampede case

Since Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres, fans have been addicted to a song that’s not even on the soundtrack – Dammunte Pattukora. In a case of bad timing, the film’s music label, T-Series, released it on YouTube but removed it within hours of release due to the stampede case. (Also Read: ‘Sankranthi movies, ticket hikes, benefit shows are unimportant now’: Dil Raju after meeting Telangana CM Revanth Reddy) Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's red sandalwood smuggler and police are enemies in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Dammunte Pattukora from Pushpa 2

A scene in Pushpa 2 sees Fahadh Faasil’s police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat recording Allu Arjun’s red sanders smuggler Pushpa Raj telling him, “Dammunte pattukora Shekawathu, pattukunte vadilesta syndicatu. (Catch me if you dare Shekawat, I’ll leave the syndicate if you’re successful)” And when Bhanwar thinks he has bested Pushpa, he plays a remixed version of the dialogue like a song and dances to it. And since the film’s release, most people have been vibing to it.

T-Series decided to capitalise on the popularity and release the song composed by Devi Sri Prasad on December 24. However, given the dialogue is about challenging the police department into besting him, the internet has been split on the move. While some thought it was hilarious for the team to release this song now, others called out the ‘inappropriate’ timing, given Arjun’s real-life legal issues with the state government and the police department.

When the music label realised the implications of the song’s release, it was removed from YouTube and other platforms.

Allu Arjun’s legal woes

Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on December 14 after the HC granted him interim bail. The actor was arrested after a stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre resulted in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son on December 4 during the premiere of his recent film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The police department and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy have since levelled accusations of the actor’s alleged ‘irresponsibility’ in the whole issue. He has denied all claims.