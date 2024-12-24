Pushpa 2 The Rule dubbed version becomes first Hindi film to enter 700 crore club: A breakdown of all history-makers

Sukumar's Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule has added yet another to the list of records it has shattered at the box office. As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the dubbed version of the Allu Arjun-starrer has become the first Hindi film to earn ₹700 crore at the Indian box office, thus establishing the new gold standard of the ₹700 crore club at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Allu Arjun leaves home for questioning as wife Sneha Reddy and daughter bid him goodbye; fans say ‘don’t worry') The dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes the first Hindi film to earn ₹ 700 crore in India.

Here are all the history makers which kickstarted the ₹100 crore club and so on:

Ghajini – ₹ 100 crore

AR Murugadoss' 2008 revenge saga Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan and Asin in lead roles, became the first Hindi film ever to earn ₹100 crore at the Indian box office. It was a Hindi remake of Murugadoss' 2005 Tamil hit of the same name. Right before Ghajini, Farah Khan's 2007 reincarnation saga Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan, became the first Hindi film to earn ₹90 crore in India, followed by Vipul Shah's comedy Singh Is Kinng, starring Akshay Kumar, next year.

3 Idiots – ₹ 200 crore

Another Aamir Khan-starrer made history in 2010 when it became the first Hindi film to earn ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the coming-of-age comedy also starred Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani.

PK – ₹ 300 crore

The dream team did it again when Vinod, Rajkumar, and Aamir's 2014 sci-fi satire established the ₹300 crore club at the Indian box office. The film also starred Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, and Saurabh Shukla.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – ₹ 400 crore, ₹ 500 crore

The dubbed version of SS Rajamouli's 2017 historical epic took astronomical leaps when it became the first Hindi film to not only breach the ₹400 crore mark, but also the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office, despite being the dubbed version of a Telugu film. It stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ramya Krishnan.

Stree 2 – ₹ 600 crore

Earlier this year, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy emerged as yet another sequel to make history at the Indian box office when it became the first Hindi film ever to enter the ₹600 crore club. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Pushpa 2: The Rule – ₹ 700 crore

Yet another dubbed version of a Telugu blockbuster reigned supreme this month. Taran Adarsh took to his X handle on Tuesday morning to share, “700 NOT OUT... #Pushpa2 scripts HISTORY... Inaugurates the ₹ 700 cr Club [on Day 19], setting a new benchmark... The phenomenal trending has been unprecedented. With #Christmas and #NewYear celebrations just around the corner, #Pushpa2 is expected to continue its record-breaking run.” The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer currently stands at ₹704.25 crore.