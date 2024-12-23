Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection Day 19: Allu Arjun film crosses 1070 cr amid stampede controversy

BySantanu Das
Dec 23, 2024 10:34 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun-starrer continues to do good business even as tensions surrounding the stampede issue takes a new turn.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 19: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is still strong at the box office. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 crossed 1070 crore at the box office. The film has been mired in controversy ever since the stampede incident on its premiere date resulted in the death of a woman. (Also read: Allu Arjun's father talks about their Hyderabad home being vandalised over Pushpa 2 stampede case)

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule released in theatres on December 5.(Twitter)
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule released in theatres on December 5.(Twitter)

Pushpa 2 box office update

The latest report on Sacnilk adds that Pushpa 2 collected 12.25 crore as per early estimates. This is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. Pushpa 2 collected 10.65 crore during its premiere on December 4 and 164.25 crore on its opening day. The film minted 725.8 crore net in its first week in India and 264.8 in its second week. The total collection of the film stands at 1074.85 crore.

More details

In a fresh turn regarding the stampede controversy, Allu Arjun has been summoned to Chikkadpally police station over the case of woman's death at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa 2 premiere.

Hyderabad house was vandalised on Sunday by individuals who claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students). His father, Allu Aravind, addressed the press and said: "Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything. The law will take its own course.” A Hyderabad court on Monday granted bail to six individuals.

Arjun had previously addressed the press at his residence in Jubilee Hills and said: “I am sorry something this unfortunate happened in my presence. When people claim I said it’s okay someone died or is hospitalised, that’s character assassination. It hurts me to see false allegations levelled against me.”

On Monday, the producer of the film, Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, donated a sum of 50 lakh to the victim's family.

