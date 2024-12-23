Hyderabad police summons Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun again, asks him to appear tomorrow at 11 am

Hyderabad police on Monday issued fresh summons to actor Allu Arjun, directing him to appear at the Chikkadpally police station at 11 am on Tuesday, in connection with a case filed against him over the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during the premiere of Pushpa 2. Actor Allu Arjun addresses a press conference after Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comment on Pushpa-2 stampede incident, at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)

The incident has sparked a political controversy in Telangana. Meanwhile, following an attack on Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad, his legal team was seen entering his Jubilee Hills home on Monday evening.

A Hyderabad court on Monday granted bail to six individuals arrested for allegedly vandalising the actor's residence. In response to the incident, police have increased security at Allu Arjun's home in Jubilee Hills.

Visuals circulating online show a group of lawyers arriving at the actor's residence with bags and documents. According to the DCP of Hyderabad's West Zone, on the evening of December 22, several people holding placards suddenly gathered outside the actor's home.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy condemned the attack on Sunday, and instructed the state DGP and the city police commissioner to take strict measures to maintain law and order.

Telangana minister accuses BRS, BJP of politicising incident

Telangana minister D Anasuya Seethakka accused the opposition parties BRS and BJP of politicising the recent incidents. She highlighted that one life had been lost and another person was fighting for survival.

"The BRS leaders act differently when in power and out of it. During the statehood agitation, BRS members threw stones at the film industry. Did they not think of the film industry then? Are we now suggesting the film industry should leave the state?" she said.

Actor Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, met AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi at Gandhi Bhavan, as confirmed by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud. However, the details of their discussion remain unclear.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao criticised the events, calling them a "complete failure of governance."

BJP MP D.K. Aruna alleged that four individuals involved in vandalising Allu Arjun's house were from Kodangal, raising suspicions of a Congress conspiracy. The grand old party's leaders denied the claim.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy dismissed the allegations, stating that linking the vandals to the Congress based on photographs was incorrect. He pointed out that those accused had pictures with leaders of other parties too. "We don't know why they carried out the vandalism. Why would we provoke and send them?" he questioned.

In a separate development, the producers of Pushpa 2 provided financial aid of ₹50 lakh to the family of the woman who died in the December 4 stampede during the film's screening. Producer Naveen Yerneni visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is being treated and handed over the cheque to the family.

According to the hospital, the boy is showing stable vital signs and remains off oxygen and a ventilator, though his neurological condition remains unchanged.

(With PTI inputs)