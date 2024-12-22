Menu Explore
Allu Arjun's father talks about their Hyderabad home being vandalised over Pushpa 2 stampede case

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 22, 2024 09:20 PM IST

Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind spoke to the press present at their Jubilee Hills residence after the vandalism incident on Sunday.

Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad house was vandalised by individuals who claimed to be the OU JAC (Joint Action Committee of Osmania University students) on Sunday. His father, Allu Aravind, spoke to the press present at their Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad property after the incident took place over demands of money for the Pushpa 2 stampede victim. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house vandalised by protesters demanding money for Pushpa 2 stampede victim's family)

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun with his father Allu Aravind during a press conference, in Hyderabad on Saturday.(PTI)
Telugu film actor Allu Arjun with his father Allu Aravind during a press conference, in Hyderabad on Saturday.(PTI)

Allu Aravind addressed vandalism

Talking to the press at the home he shares with Arjun, Aravind said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. But it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything.”

He also updated the press that the police have arrested the vandalisers, stating, “The police have taken in the offenders and filed a case against them. The police are ready to take away anyone else who comes here to create a ruckus. No one should encourage incidents like these.”

Aravind then reiterated that it was not the right time for him to talk about the issue and said, “But I will not react just because the media is here. Now is the time to practice restraint. The law will take its own course.”

What happened

Protesters broke flower pots and pelted tomatoes at Arjun and Aravind’s home on Sunday, demanding the actor look after the victim’s family. One protester told the press, “We demand that Allu Arjun take care of the late Revathi’s family. Why did so many film personalities visit him when he came out of jail after being there for 6 months, but none of them cared when a woman died.” Arjun’s children Ahaan and Arha who were home during the attack were sent to their maternal uncle’s home.

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. His visit caused a stampede-like situation resulting in the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition. The actor was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on December 14 after the HC granted him interim bail.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has levelled fresh allegations against the actor that he was informed about the woman’s death when he was in the theatre. The Telangana police also backed this version of events but the actor insists he knew of the incident only on the next day.

