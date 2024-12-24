Allu Arjun leaves home for questioning as wife Sneha Reddy and daughter bid him goodbye; fans say ‘don’t worry'

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4. A picture of the actor leaving from his home has surfaced on X. (Also read: Allu Arjun appears before Hyderabad police in Pushpa 2 stampede case: 10 points) Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy at their home.

Allu Arjun leaves for questioning

The photo shows Allu in an all-black outfit, heading out of home. His wife Sneha Reddy and their daughter are also seen smiling in the picture after bidding him goodbye.

Fans of the actor shared their good wishes. “Don’t worry, Allu Arjun – the support is stronger than ever!” Another said, “No worry we fans with you always.”

What is happening today?

The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.

Allu Arjun has earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation.

The notice came a day after police commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun who was named as accused no 11 was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here December 14 morning.

Attack on Allu's home

Allu Arjun's residence was attacked on December 22 by a group of people demanding justice for the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

As per DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, on December 22, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp. 6 persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC).

The six accused who vandalised actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills were granted bail.