Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Hyderabad police in connection with the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves the state-run Gandhi Hospital after medical check up.(PTI file photo)

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

Here are 10 points on the issue:

Allu Arjun was arrested by the police on December 13 from his residence. He is the accused number 11. Later, the Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail. He was released from prison on December 14. On December 22, a group attacked the Pushpa actor's house. They were demanding justice for the family of the deceased woman, identified as Revathi. According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, the group suddenly arrived at Allu Arjun's residence, holding placards and shouting slogans. One of them climbed the compound wall and started throwing stones, prompting security staff to intervene. In the altercation that followed, the protestors damaged flower pots along the ramp and manhandled the security personnel. Six individuals, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody. They were later granted bail. A group of lawyers was seen arriving at Allu Arjun's house in Jubilee Hills yesterday. They were spotted carrying folders and bags as they entered the house for a meeting. The lawyers left later in the night after a prolonged discussion. The incident sparked a huge political controversy. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy. He said in the state assembly that the police had denied permission for the event in the Sandhya Theatre. "On December 2, Sanadhya theatre owners requested arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 to attend the premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4," Reddy said. "However, on December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing the theatre's location in a congested area with only one entry and exit point, making it difficult to ensure safety. Despite this, the actor attended the event, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow, worsening the situation," said Reddy. The Congress leader claimed that the police asked the actor to leave but he refused. "The ACP initially requested the actor to leave to control the crowd, but he refused, stating he would leave after watching the movie. The DCP later had to intervene, warning that he would be arrested if he didn't comply. Even while leaving, he repeated the act of climbing onto the car roof and waving to fans," he added. Allu Arjun dismissed allegations of misconduct, describing them as an attempt at character assassination. "It was a tragic accident, and my heart goes out to the family. I've been monitoring the condition of the injured child, and I'm relieved to hear he is improving. There has been a lot of misinformation and false allegations. I do not wish to blame any department or politician. This is deeply distressing for me," he later said. He added that he had no direct involvement in the incident. Meanwhile, the producers of the blockbuster film Pushpa 2, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over a ₹ 50 lakh cheque to the victim woman's family. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband. The woman's son, Sri Tej, is currently in the hospital for his injuries.

