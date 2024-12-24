Security at Allu Arjun's house beefed up after all 6 attackers get bail, political slugfest escalates

Security at Telugu star Allu Arjun's house was beefed up on Monday after a Hyderabad court granted bail to six people, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising his residence. The incident took place on Sunday amid an escalating row about the actor's culpability in the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Also read: Allu Arjun called out by Congress MLC for denying his role in Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘You need to repent’) Allu Arjun at Jai Prakash Narayan airport before launch of Pushpa 2 trailer, in Patna, in November 2024. ( PTI Photo )(PTI)

The incident also led to a fierce political slugfest, with the BJP joining the BRS in attacking the Congress government. The BJP said some of the attackers belonged to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Kodangal assembly constituency and alleged a link between them and the party, based on some photos of the alleged attackers and party leaders.

Allu Arjun gets fresh notice in fan's death

Meanwhile, the star was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4, in which a woman was killed and her minor son injured, police sources said. The actor has been asked to appear at 11 AM on December 24, they said. Allu Arjun said earlier that he would cooperate with the investigation.

The notice came a day after police Commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the Sandhya Theatre.

The attack on Allu Arjun's house

Earlier, the six people, claiming to be members of Osmania University - Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) were arrested after they allegedly damaged flower pots and threw tomatoes at Arjun's residence on Sunday evening.

They were arrested by police and produced before a local court, which granted them bail on Monday.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Reddy had condemned the attack and directed the state DGP and the city police commissioner to be tough in maintaining law and order. BRS leader T Harish Rao termed the incident a "complete failure of governance" while BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna claimed that four of those who indulged in vandalism at the 42-year-old actor's house belong to Kodangal.

"This is leading to suspicion whether it was a Congress conspiracy", she said, a charge denied by the ruling party. Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said linking the vandals with the Congress party is wrong by merely showing some photos. He said those accused in the incident had photos taken with leaders of other parties as well.

A group of protestors at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Allu Arjun's father-in-law Chandrasekhar Reddy met AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi at the Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said. However, it was not clear what transpired between the leaders.

Pushpa 2 makers' assistance to stampede victim

Meanwhile, the producers of Pushpa 2 on Monday extended a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son was undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

According to the hospital, the boy is presently maintaining stable vital parameters and continues to be off oxygen and Ventilator while his neurological status remains the same.

(With inputs from PTI)