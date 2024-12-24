Allu Arjun stampede case live updates: Pushpa actor reaches police station for questioning; his lawyers present
Allu Arjun stampede case live updates: Telugu actor Allu Arjun is appearing before the Hyderabad Police as part of the summon he was issued on Monday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede of December 4, in which a woman had died, while her son was left injured during the premiere of actor's film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’....Read More
The December 4 incident has kept Allu Arjun mired in controversy, with his brief arrest on December 13, vandalism at his Jubilee Hills residence on Sunday, and now the summons by Hyderabad Police amid a political slugfest.
Allu Arjun Sandhya Theatre case | Key points
- Telugu actor has been surrounded by controversy since the release of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', during the premiere of which on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre a woman was killed and her son was injured following a stampede-like situation which was triggered allegedly due to the presence of Allu Arjun, who the public wanted to get a glimpse of.
- A massive crowd had gathered to see Allu Arjun and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.
- Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a local court, however, he was granted bail by the Telangana high court. Allu Arjun walked out of jail next day.
- On Sunday evening, few people holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering and throwing tomatoes. A case was registered against six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) for vandalising Allu Arjun's residence. They were granted bail on Monday.
- The above-mentioned incident also led to a fierce political slugfest with the BJP joining the BRS in attacking the Congress government, saying some of the attackers belonged to the Kodangal assembly constituency of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
- Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that despite police permission being denied, top Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre on December 4. However, the allegation was refuted by the top actor. Responding to the issue after AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised it in the Assembly, CM Reddy, referring to videos in circulation, found fault with Allu Arjun for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: Actor to reach police station shortly
Allu Arjun left for the Chikkadpally police station on the summon issued to him in connection with the Sandha Theatre stampede case. Allu Arjun's lawyers are at the police station.
Allu Arjun will be questioned by Chikkadpally ACP Ramesh Kumar. Hyderabad central zone DCP Akshansh Yadav will also join the probe.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: BJP's big ‘state-sponsored attack’ claim
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday attacked Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for the vandalism at Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills and accusing the CM of orchestrating state-sponsored violence against the actor.
Bhandari alleged that the attack was done as CM Revanth Reddy was rattled because Allu Arjun had not toed the line of the Congress Party and was not working as per the whims and the fancies of the Party.
Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Revanth Reddy is orchestrating a state-sponsored violence and state-sponsored attack on Allu Arjun. He is completely rattled because a neutral star who believes in free speech is loved by the people of Telangana and has not toed the line of the Congress Party is not working as per the whims and the fancies of the Congress Party."
Allu Arjun stampede case live: Actor leaves from his Jubilee Hills residence
Actor Allu Arjun was seen leaving from his residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, likely for his appearance before the police in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.
According to sources cited in reports, Hyderabad police have issued a notice to actor Allu Arjun, asking him to appear before them at 11 am today.
Allu Arjun stampede case LIVE: Trouble mounts for actor as Congress leader files complaint
Theenmar Mallanna, a Congress leader in Telangana, has lodged a police complaint against Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, accusing his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rise of insulting the police force, reported NDTV.
The complaint, filed at the Medipalli police station, also names the movie's director Sukumar and its producers. Read full report
Allu Arjun stampede case LIVE: Actor meets his legal team
Following the attack his Hyderabad residence, the legal team of the 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun was seen entering his residence at Jubilee Hills on Monday evening.
In visuals circulating on the internet, a group of lawyers was seen entering Allu Arjun's home with bags and folders in hand. According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, on the evening of December 22, several individuals holding placards suddenly rushed to the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills. They shouted slogans, and one person climbed onto the compound wall and started throwing stones.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: Actor's father-in-law reaches his Jubilee Hills residence
Actor Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy, has reached the residence of Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills ahead of his likely appearance before the Hyderabad Police in connection with the Sandhya Theatre case.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: What is the Sandhya Theatre incident
Allu Arjun has been surrounded by controversy since the release of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', during the premiere of which on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre, a woman was killed and her son was injured following a stampede-like situation which was triggered allegedly due to the presence of the actor, who the public wanted to get a glimpse of.
A massive crowd had gathered to see Allu Arjun and the situation allegedly escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: Visuals from actor's Jubilee Hills residence
As per DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, on December 22, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp. Six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC).
The six accused were granted bail on Monday.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: Telangana CM says actor visited theatre despite no permission
Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that despite police permission being denied, top Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre on December 4. However, the allegation was refuted by the top actor.
Responding to the issue after AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raised it in the Assembly, CM Reddy, referring to videos in circulation, found fault with Allu Arjun for holding a roadshow and waving to the crowds.
Allu Arjun stampede case live: Actor vows to cooperate in probe
Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who was issued notice to appear before police at 11 am Tuesday, had earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation.
Allu Arjun was summoned by Hyderabad Police as part of ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The actor was asked to appear at 11 am, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said.
Allu Arjun has earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation.
The notice came a day after police commissioner CV Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.
Allu Arjun stampede case live updates: Hyderabad Police summons Telugu actor in Sandhya Theatre mishap
Telugu actor Allu Arjun has reportedly been asked to appear before the Chikkadpalli Police of Hyderabad at 11 am on Tuesday in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede-like incident of December 4, in which a woman died and her son was left injured during the screening of actor's film 'Pushpa: The Rule'.