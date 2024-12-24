Dec 24, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday attacked Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy for the vandalism at Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills and accusing the CM of orchestrating state-sponsored violence against the actor.

Bhandari alleged that the attack was done as CM Revanth Reddy was rattled because Allu Arjun had not toed the line of the Congress Party and was not working as per the whims and the fancies of the Party.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Revanth Reddy is orchestrating a state-sponsored violence and state-sponsored attack on Allu Arjun. He is completely rattled because a neutral star who believes in free speech is loved by the people of Telangana and has not toed the line of the Congress Party is not working as per the whims and the fancies of the Congress Party."