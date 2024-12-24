'Man who vandalised Allu Arjun's house is CM Reddy's aide': BJP's charge at Congress

Amid the ongoing row over Allu Arjun's arrest in the December 4 stampede case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the man who threw stones and vandalised the Pushpa 2 actor's Hyderabad residence was a close associate of the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. A group of protestors at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Poonawalla further alleged that Congress was engaging in "vendetta politics" to take revenge on the actor for not campaigning for the party.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "The person who threw stones at Allu Arjun's house has turned out to be a close associate of the CM Revanth Reddy and a member of the Kodangal Youth Congress. This makes it clear that Congress is suffering from vendetta politics and is working with an emergency mentality. They are taking revenge on Allu Arjun for not campaigning for Congress."

Poonawalla further slammed the Congress party for what he termed as "a pattern of revenge against those who do not align with the party’s interests," drawing comparisons to similar tactics used during the Emergency period.

"They had also banned Kishore Kumar's songs and tortured several other actors. They have been arresting journalists and social activists. Crime in Telangana has increased but they want to take revenge on someone for not campaigning for them," Poonawalla further added.

Apart from Poonawalla, BJP's Pradeep Bhandari also attacked the Telangana CM for the vandalism at Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence, accusing him of orchestrating “state-sponsored violence” against the actor.

He alleged that the CM was rattled because Allu Arjun had not followed the Congress Party's line and was not working according to the party's whims and fancies.

Allu Arjun's Hyderabad house vandalised

A group of people claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other items at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun here, demanding justice for the woman who died in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede.

In response to the incident, a case was registered against six members of the OU-JAC, and authorities confirmed that stringent action would be taken against the accused. However, later, all six accused were granted bail.