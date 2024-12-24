Allu Arjun stampede row: BJP takes 'free speech' dig at Congress, alleges 'state-sponsored' attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy of orchestrating vandalism at Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills house over the Pushpa 2 stampede case. The party alleged that a "state-sponsored attack" was organised because the Telugu actor hadn't toed the line of the Congress party. Actor Allu Arjun addresses a press conference after Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comment on Pushpa-2 stampede incident.(ANI file photo)

Taking a dig at the Congress, the BJP said the party didn't believe in free speech. The BJP's allegation came after the Hyderabad police summoned Allu Arjun in the stampede case.

“Revanth Reddy is orchestrating state-sponsored violence and state-sponsored attack on Allu Arjun. He is completely rattled because a neutral star who believes in free speech is loved by the people of Telangana and has not toed the line of the Congress Party is not working as per the whims and fancies of the Congress,” BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Allu Arjun's residence was attacked on December 22 by a group who demanded justice for the woman who died in the Sandhya Theatre stampede tragedy.

"This is the Emergency thinking of the Congress Party which is common in Jawaharlal Nehru who banned and jailed Sultanpuri. Indira Gandhi stopped the songs of Kishore Kumar and now Revanth Reddy is ensuring that his goons attack Allu Arjun. The Congress Party does not believe in free speech," he added.

The Hyderabad police said people holding placards in their hands rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun and started raising slogans, and one of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes. They manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots.

Six people were arrested; a local court granted them bail.

The 35-year-old woman was killed in the stampede on December 4 during the screening of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, claiming that the police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

Allu Arjun was later arrested and released on interim bail.

The actor dismissed allegations of misconduct, describing them as an attempt at “character assassination.”