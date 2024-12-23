6 who threw stones and tomatoes at Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills house get bail

Six people accused of vandalising Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills of Telangana's Hyderabad on Sunday were granted bail on Monday after being produced at a city court. A group of protestors at the residence of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (PTI)

As per DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering on Sunday evening.

One of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes, the DCP said, addin that six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC).

Telugu actor has been surrounded by controversy since the release of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', during the premiere of which on December 4 at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre a woman was killed and her son was injured following a stampede-like situation which was triggered allegedly due to the presence of Allu Arjun, who the public wanted to get a glimpse of.

A massive crowd had gathered to see Allu Arjun and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a ₹50,000 bond.

Telangana CM on Sandhya Theatre mishap

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated in the Assembly that the police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. However, despite these warnings, Allu Arjun allegedly attended the premiere, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow at RTC X Road, which triggered the chaos.

"On December 2, Akbaruddin Owaisi requested arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 to attend the film's release at Sandhya Theatre on December 4," Reddy said. "On December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing the theatre's location in a congested area with only one entry and exit point, which made it difficult to ensure safety. Nevertheless, the actor attended the event, climbed onto his car roof, and conducted a roadshow, worsening the situation."

The Chief Minister further detailed how the police intervened during the stampede. "The ACP initially requested the actor to leave to control the crowd, but he refused, stating he would leave after watching the movie. The DCP later had to intervene, warning that he would be arrested if he didn't comply. Even while leaving, he repeated the act of climbing onto the car roof and waving to fans."