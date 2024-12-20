Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan accompany her mom to Aaradhya's school event. Watch

On Friday evening, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were clicked at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. The couple was accompanied by Aishwarya’s mother, Brindya Rai, as they attended their daughter Aradhya’s school event. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan on attending Aaradhya’s school event with Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek: ‘Most exhilarating experience’) Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai with her mother Brindya Rai.

Aishwarya, Abhishek spotted again

The couple squashed rumours of estrangement on Thursday when Aishwarya accompanied Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan to the school, even holding the latter’s arm. On Friday evening, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen accompanied by her mother Brindya. In videos captured by the paparazzi, Abhishek can be seen getting down from a sprinter van first. After Brindya gets down, Aishwarya follows, holding her arm as they enter the school. Abhishek is dressed in a green co-ord set while Aishwarya opted for a black outfit.

Much to their fans ' delight, this is their second public appearance in two days. Rumours of a separation gained momentum when Aishwarya and Abhishek posed for pictures separately at Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant. While no one from the family addressed these rumours, their recent outing seems to have put these to rest. Videos of Aishwarya and Abhishek also emerged on Thursday, as they proudly recorded on their phones as Aaradhya performed on stage.

The annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani School was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Videos of the stars enjoying the function have been posted on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan on attending the event

Amitabh was a proud grandpa who took to his blog to pen the experience of attending the event. He wrote, “Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such.”