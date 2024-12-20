Amitabh Bachchan on attending Aaradhya’s school event with Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek: ‘Most exhilarating experience’

Amitabh on attending the annual fest

Amitabh took to his blog to pen down his experience after attending his grand-daughter Aaradhya’s annual day performance at her school with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

“Children .. their innocence and desire to be at their best in the presence of parents .. such a delight .. and when they are in the company of thousands performing for you .. it is the most exhilarating experience ..Today was one such,” he wrote.

After the family outing, the actor shared that he is back on set on Monday. “Back to work tomorrow after a day's rest .. but work did not stop .. and then working for the future needed attention and consent and affirmation ...Now the time to learn is depleted .. shall make efforts to perhaps be in the company of them that compel one to be in touch with the basics of the craft,” he added.

About the family outing

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan was spotted on a family outing with Aishwarya and Abhishek coming out to cheer for daughter Aaradhya at her school's annual day function in Mumbai. The outing dismissed all the rumours about trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage.

They arrived at the event together and were seen meeting the guests and organisers warmly. Aishwarya was seen using her gestures to dismiss speculations about her married life. She was seen engaging with her father-in-law Aishwarya was also spotted assisting Amitabh inside the venue. Several videos from inside the function show Aishwarya and Abhishek cheering for their daughter.

Meanwhile, the annual day function, held at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Several videos of the stars enjoying the function have made it on social media.