Farah Khan shushes cook as he almost calls Aamir Khan too short, thinks Junaid Khan looks like Amitabh Bachchan's son

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have been promoting their film Loveyapa for a couple of weeks now. Latest on that is their appearance on the popular vlog channel of beloved filmmaker Farah Khan. In the new episode, Junaid visits Farah at her home and as always, her cook Dilip was the highlight. Junaid Khan paid Farah Khan a visit for the promotion on his movie Loveyapa.

Dilip's keen observations

As Junaid entered the kitchen to cook with Dilip, Farah asked the latter if he knew who the young actor is. “Lambai se toh lagta hai Amitabh sir ke bacche hain (From his height, he looks like Amitabh Bachchan's son),” Dilip said innocently. Farah lets him know that he's actually Aamir Khan's son. Dilip says, “Aamir sir toh…” and gestures that the actor is too short.

Farah shushes him up and whacks his hand. “Kya kar raha hai. Mereko marvaega sacchi mein. Meri dostiyaan tudwaeyga ye aadmi (What are you doing. This guy will get me killed. He will break my friendships).”

The video got hilarious reactions online. A fan said, “No doubt that he’s a chef the way he cooked.” Another said, “I also think how Amir Khan's son became so tall.” A comment read, “Bro didn't even hesitate!”

On YouTube, fans praised Junaid's humble demeanour. “Junaid is so good... He is the only one who comes BAREFOOT in the kitchen ... Very humble, simple, down to earth star kid.” Another said, “Junaid & Khushi both are well brought up kids. They respect Dilip & call him Dilip Bhai.” Farah liked a bunch of positive comments.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has collected ₹1.75 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of its release, bringing up its total collection to ₹3 crore.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chaddha and Secret Superstar fame, the romantic comedy released on the big screen on Friday.

Loveyapa, produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, marks the theatrical debut of both Kapoor and Khan who started their film journeys with OTT movies.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the film earned ₹1.75 crore on Saturday and ₹1.25 crore on Friday. Its two-day box office total stands at ₹3 crore.

Described as a "tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter", Loveyapa also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda.