'Second hand embarrassment ho gaya': Fans are endeared by Junaid Khan casually admitting to not having much work

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor marked their debuts on OTT with Maharaj (2024) and The Archies (2023) respectively. So though not 'debuting' per se, today's release Loveyapa marks their first stint on the silver screen. Now for better or for worse, both have been making quite the waves through their promotional tour for the film — Khushi, for her cool girl and collected persona and Junaid, for, well, being himself. The internet truly is divided on whether they love him for how awkwardly candid he is or if this is just an aura not meant for the public eye. But this clearly has had no bearing on the actor himself who seems to be just vibing through it all. Case in point, a clip doing the rounds of the internet where he very cool-ly owns up to not really being very much 'in demand'. Junaid Khan makes his silver screen debut today with Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor(Photo: Instagram)

When presented with a question about his process when it comes to selecting scripts, Junaid looked perplexed by the question and rather casually blurted out how there isn't really much to chose from! The actor shared how after shooting for his actual debut project Maharaj in 2021, he didn't have anything going for him for the next 2 years before Loveyapa happened. The audience reaction may have been a mix of confused murmurs and surprised chuckles but the internet of course, has turned this into a little morning debate of their own.

Some comments expressed how though candid, admitting to not having work was a very aura-points diminishing move on the part of Junaid who has only just started his career in the movies: "Second hand embarrassment hogya ye dekhke", "He needs to work at a fast food place or any place where u need to interact with customers and handle them so he can build his communication skills at this point 😭" and "Ironic as his father was the smartest and most innovative marketer in Bollywood".

On the other hand, there were many who were super appreciative of how fuss-free Junaid was in his approach, just being himself, and not really caring about the rights and wrongs of curating a public image: "Honestly, I related hard with this lol. Why do you need boilerplate PR garbage being spewed over and over again? Don't you already get that with the rest of the nepos", "Omg this so me. Twins 👯", "This is the first clip where i find him remotely likeable lol! We don’t need everyone to spew pr-trained bs like a parrot" and "I feel he is authentic. Maharaj was actually good, let actors be actors and not marketers please".

So cute and quirky or just socially awkward, what's your take on Junaid?