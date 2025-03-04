Samay Raina is ‘depressed, scared’ after India's Got Latent row, says friend Shwetabh Gangwar: ‘I saw a broken man’

Samay Raina deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on the show led to multiple FIRs against him and the show's makers. Now, YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar has revealed that he spoke to the comedian and realised he was "scared and depressed." Samay Raina is currently in Canada for his live shows.

Samay is depressed?

In a now-deleted video, Shwetabh revealed that he had a phone call with his friend Samay amid the controversy, and he sounded extremely low. "Bhaisahab, toota hua hai vo insaan (He is a broken man). When the controversy first erupted, I could still see the old Samay in him, but when I spoke to him last time, I saw a broken man... depressed, sad, scared," he said, as reported by Free Press Journal.

He added that he took a break from social media because he felt helpless, as he couldn't support Samay during his tough time. "I was emotionally drained. I couldn't see my friend like that," Shwetabh said. The YouTuber also mentioned that Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani were also going through difficult times.

When Samay addressed the controversy

Samay is currently in Canada for his live shows following India's Got Latent controversy and has sought time until March 17 to return to India and record his official statement. During one of his shows, he mentioned the controversy.

A fan named Shubham Dutta took to Facebook to share his experience and wrote, "For the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, with dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? ‘Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees.’"

The fan also revealed that the comedian joked about the controversy, saying, "Iss show pe bahut mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahut funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab BeerBiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai" (There will be many moments in this show where you might think I could say something really funny, but in those moments, just remember BeerBiceps, brother).

SC slams Samay Raina

On March 2, during the Supreme Court's hearing on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s India's Got Latent controversy, the bench allowed him to resume podcasting under certain conditions. However, the court also addressed Samay’s remarks during his Canada show.

Without naming him, Justice Kant expressed disapproval of 'one of these youngsters' commenting about the case abroad and said, "These youngsters are being overly smart. They think we are probably an outdated generation. One of them has gone to Canada and spoken there. They don't know the jurisdiction this Court enjoys and what can be done. We don't want to take action because they are young; we understand," according to Live Law.