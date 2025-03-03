The Ranveer Show to be back: A look at Ranveer Allahbadia’s top 6 most-watched interviews

On Monday, March 2, the Supreme Court allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to return to podcasting, provided he maintains the ‘desired standards of morality and decency’ so that viewers of all ages can watch it. This means he will now be able to upload interviews as a part of The Ranveer Show. Here's a look at his six most-watched interviews. Here's a look at the most-watched episodes of Ranveer Allahbadia's show.

Most-watched interview

As part of his podcast, The Ranveer Show, the YouTuber has interviewed diverse personalities, from Bollywood actors to cricketers and real-life heroes. Some of his interviews have even surpassed 1 crore views. His most-watched interview was with Hindu author Akshat Gupta, which garnered 1.7 crore views. In the interview, the author discussed ancient secrets, how Lord Hanuman became Chiranjeevi and answered questions such as, "Were all the gods aliens?" He also shared his knowledge and research about Ravana and the story of Lord Parshuram.

Ranveer's interview with Yuvraj Singh

The YouTuber also interviewed former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Several clips from the interview went viral on social media, including one where Yuvraj jokingly asked Ranveer if he was straight. “You are straight, right?” Yuvraj asked while praising Ranveer. To this, Ranveer replied, “I am the straightest guy you will ever meet.” Yuvraj, in his signature sarcastic style, responded, “Doesn’t seem like it,” before bursting into laughter.

In the episode, Yuvraj spoke about how he developed a passion for cricket out of fear of his father, his life during and after cricket, his friendship with MS Dhoni, and the 2007 World Cup story, among other topics. The episode, released a year ago, has 1.2 crore views.

Interview with Rasraj Ji Maharaj

Another spirituality-related podcast that attracted 1.1 crore views featured Rasraj Ji Maharaj. In the interview, he discussed Lord Hanuman’s devotion to Lord Rama and explained how one should perform the Sundarkand Path.

Sheela Bhatt's interview

One of The Ranveer Show’s most-watched interviews is with journalist Sheela Bhatt, who met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim when he was a small-time criminal "just emerging" and later interviewed him multiple times in both India and Dubai. In the episode, Sheela shed light on Dawood's portrayal in Hindi cinema, his personality, and how he used to spend ₹500 crore on betting and match-fixing. The interview has amassed 1 crore views in one year.

Ranveer's interview with Sushant Singh Rajput's sister

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise shocked the entire Bollywood industry and his fans. On his show, Ranveer interviewed Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who spoke about her brother's death, hidden details about the case, the grief their family endured, and more. The episode garnered 1 crore views.

She hinted that her brother's demise might have been more than just suicide and urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to speed up the probe and reveal the truth. She said, "We can really come together and plead with the CBI to tell us what exactly happened. There was not enough space between the bed and the fan for him to hang himself. When you leave an apartment, you have to return the keys. The person managing the apartment told us that the keys to his room were missing. Why? Where did they go? Sushant never used to lock his room’s door, but that day, it was locked. All nearby CCTVs were also not working that day. There are a lot of things that do not make sense. They are the best investigators in the country; they will be able to figure something out. If it was suicide, tell us how it happened."

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff interview

Lastly, Akshay and Tiger appeared on The Ranveer Show to promote their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. During the episode, Akshay took a dig at Ranveer's choice of questions after the YouTuber asked if he believed a fan had ever performed black magic on him. Akshay said, "You just keep thinking about this only. You only think about magic. What will happen after you die? I have seen you asking such questions."

Another clip from the interview, which garnered 97 lakh views, went viral when Ranveer commented on Akshay’s testosterone levels, saying, "Sir is the personification of testosterone. Even your voice exudes testosterone. It’s like you don’t have just two, you have four." This made Tiger, who was also present, burst into laughter. Akshay quipped in response, "Good. I am aiming for six." However, the YouTuber faced backlash for his question.

Supreme Court ruling on Ranveer Allahbadia

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court reprimanded Ranveer for his controversial remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent and allowed him to resume The Ranveer Show after he approached the court, stating that podcasting was 'his only source of livelihood'. However, the court has not granted him permission to travel abroad for now, stating that approval can be considered after he joins the probe. Ranveer has been granted protection from arrest until further orders and has been directed to appear for the investigation in Guwahati, Assam.