Kannappa teaser: Prabhas, Akshay Kumar steal the show in mythological tale

Teaser out

The teaser was released on Saturday. The clip offers a glimpse into the epic retelling of Thinnadu’s story, a fearless warrior who undergoes a profound transformation to become a devoted disciple of Lord Shiva.

The teaser, spanning over a minute, introduces Vishnu Manchu as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior. As he faces the harsh realities of war and loses his soldiers, he begins to question his faith. The film's plot revolves around his transformation into a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

The teaser also introduces Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati. Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata, while the last few seconds of the teaser feature Prabhas’s entry as Rudra. The teaser comes with intense background score, high-octane action choreography, and powerful dialogues.

Team on the film

Some time back, the film was showcased to the media in Mumbai. Talking about the vision behind the film, director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, “Kannappa is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of Kannappa."

To this, Vishnu Manchu added, “This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast. The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact."

About the film

Kannappa is a mythological drama film inspired by the tale of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Vishnu Manchu will play the titular character, while Mohanlal and Prabhas take on pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar will portray Lord Shiva, and Kajal Aggarwal will play Goddess Parvati. Produced by M. Mohan Babu, the film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.