Ahead of Kannapa, Vishnu Manchu offers prayers at Tirumala temple

ANI |
Feb 25, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Vishnu Manchu and Siva Balaji visit Tirumala for blessings, with Vishnu set to star in the upcoming film Kannappa.

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu and actor Siva Balaji visited Tirumala today to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings. Vishnu was spotted donning ethnic attire, and Siva also opted for a traditional look.

Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu and actor Siva Balaji visited Tirumala today to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.
Actor-producer Vishnu Manchu and actor Siva Balaji visited Tirumala today to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vishnu Manchu will be next seen in Kannappa.

He stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Rooted in the rich culture of India, the film tells the legendary story of Bhakta Kannappa, celebrated for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. This universal theme of devotion and loyalty is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi are also a part of the project. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
