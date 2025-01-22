Menu Explore
Kajal Aggarwal has a ball at Coldplay concert with husband Gautam Kitchlu; gives a shoutout to Jasleen Royal

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 22, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu attended the Coldplay concert headlined by Chris Martin in Mumbai on January 21. 

Actor Kajal Aggarwal attended the Coldplay concert in Mumbai on January 21 with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She took to Instagram to post pictures of them having a ball, giving a shoutout to Jasleen Royal who opened the show. (Also Read: Coldplay’s Chris Martin halts Mumbai concert to read 'letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers,' leaves fans in splits)

Kajal Aggarwal attended the Coldplay concert with Gautam Kitchlu.
Kajal Aggarwal attended the Coldplay concert with Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal at Coldplay concert

Coldplay performed in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres global tour. Jasleen opened the concerts, and while her performance seemed to get mixed reviews, it looks like Kajal and Gautam loved it. Kajal posted pictures on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of all the fun she had. One picture showed her kissing Gautam on the cheek as lights flashed in the background and another saw her all smiles with her arm up. She wrote, “@coldplay what a show! @jasleenroyal, how fab are you #loveistheanswer.”

A screen grab of Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram stories.
A screen grab of Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram stories.

Coldplay in Mumbai

Coldplay is in India, along with the lead singer, Chris Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. After their final performance in Mumbai, the British band thanked fans on their official X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Mumbai (green, white, and saffron hearts emojis, representing the Tiranga). It was a dream come true to play three concerts in your beautiful city. We will never forget how you made us feel. We’ll be back! (sparkle emojis).”

Recent work

Kajal last starred in the 2024 film Satyabhama. After her brief appearance in Indian 2, she will soon star in Shankar’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3. Kajal is also starring in the Telugu film Kannappa and the Hindi films Uma, Sikandar and The India Story. Kajal married businessman Gautam in 2020 after dating him for a few years. They have a son named Neil, who was born in 2022.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
